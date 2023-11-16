Ark: Survival Ascended's Xbox Series X/S release gets another last-minute delay

Ark: Survival Ascended Xbox Series X/S release has been delayed again.

Studio Wildcard's souped-up version of its dinosaur survival game was meant to launch on Microsoft's consoles earlier this week, having previously been expected in August. However, it was delayed at the final hour to an unspecified date, with the studio simply saying it would be released at some point "this week". At this time, Studio Wildcard said it would update us with a release date before then.

It has now issued an update but rather than saying "hazaar, it is finally here", the studio has instead announced another delay. Again, the studio has not put an exact date on when Xbox Series X/S players can expect to see Ark: Survival Ascended arrive on consoles. It has simply said it is now "targeting" a release sometime early next week.

ARK: Survival Ascended - Xbox Partner Preview.

"Unfortunately, the certification process has yielded some unexpected issues," Studio Wildcard shared in a post on X (formerly Twitter). "We are working with Microsoft to resubmit the build as soon as possible."

The studio went on to share a small update on Ark: Survival Ascended's PlayStation 5 release, which it said was still "on track" for launch towards the end of November. "We'll update you as we make more meaningful progress and have a precise launch window to share," it wrote.

"We are sorry to keep our console survivors waiting," the studio closed.

Image credit: Studio Wildcard

If you are desperate to get your hands on Ark: Survival Ascended, you can play it on PC. This version of the game was released back in October, although it faced a few performance issues.

Meanwhile, a sequel starring none other than Vin Diesel is also in the works. Ark 2 was meant to release in 2022, and then 2023. The most recent word on this release now has the game pegged for closer to the end of 2024.