Ark: The Animated Series surprise releases in US and Canada, ahead of April debut elsewhere

The dino-loaded Ark: The Animated Series has secured a release date, and if you are over the pond, it's now.

The first six episodes of the series, which is based upon the video game Ark: Survival Evolved, has made a surprise debut on Paramount + in both the US and Canada today. According to Deadline, it will be available in other markets next month, on 19th April.

A second batch consisting of seven episodes will subsequently be released at a later date, to round out the Ark's first season.

ARK: Survival Ascended Launch Trailer ARK: Survival Ascended Launch Trailer.

Ark: The Animated Series is described as a "sweeping saga spanning eons of human history".

"When 21st century paleontologist Helena Walker finds herself resurrected on a mysterious primeval island populated by prehistoric beasts, she must learn to survive with new allies from throughout time, while trying to uncover the true nature of their strange new world."

The series boasts the vocal talents of Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh, and a host of other notable names. This includes Les Misérables' Russell Crowe, The Umbrella Academy's Elliot Page, James Bond's Jeffrey Wright and Doctor Who himself, David Tennant.

Vin Diesel has also leant his talents to the series, with the actor previously professing his love for Ark, the video game. In addition, Diesel is also set to star in Ark 2, which was announced at the same time as the animated show.

Image credit: Paramount

The series was initially announced back in 2020, during the Game Awards. At this time, it touted a 2022 release window, which evidently did not happen.

As for the game, earlier this year, Ark: Survival Ascended developer Studio Wildcard announced it had indefinitely delayed the release of the dinosaur survival remaster's enhanced The Center expansion.