Ark's animated series now streaming in the UK and 10 other territories

If you've been eager to watch the animated Ark: Survival Evolved TV series, but your attempts have so far been thwarted by your failure to live in the US or Canada, there's some good news: it's now officially available in 11 other countries, including the UK, via Paramount+.

Ark: The Animated Series follows the adventures of 21st century palaeontologist Helena Walker after she finds herself resurrected on a mysterious island populated by prehistoric beasts. "She must learn to survive with new allies from throughout time," explains the official blurb, "while trying to uncover the true nature of their strange new world."

Ark's animated series has somehow managed to secure itself an impressive cast (presumably that 'somehow' is 'several extremely large buckets of money'), with the likes of Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh, Russell Crowe, Gerard Butler, Jeffrey Wright, Elliot Page, Madeleine Madden, Karl Urban, and David Tennant all lending their vocal talents to proceedings. Vin Diesel is also on board - he's a big Ark fan, apparently - ahead of his appearance in the delayed Ark 2.

Ark: The Animated Series trailer.

The good news is word has been broadly positive following Ark: The Animated Series' surprise US and Canada launch at the end of March, with particularly praise being aimed at its animation. And Ark fans in the UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Mexico, Australia, Latin America, and Brazil can now make their own minds up about the whole thing as long as they have access to Paramount+ - which costs £6.99 a month in the UK (and there's a free seven-day trial for new members, if you reckon you can watch fast).

Currently, only the first six episodes of Ark's animated series have been released, with seven more episodes due at a later date to round out the first season.