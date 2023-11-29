Our picks of the best Black Friday deals

Ark: Survival Ascended finally releases on PS5 tomorrow

Saurly awaited.

A group of players face off against a dinosaur in Ark: Survival Ascended
Image credit: Studio Wildcard
Liv Ngan avatar
News by Liv Ngan Contributor
Published on

Following a string of delays, Ark: Survival Ascended will finally release tomorrow on PlayStation 5.

The PC version released in October and the Xbox Series X/S version followed earlier this month, but not without multiple delays.

Developer Studio Wildcard previously delayed the PS5 launch from the end of November to early December, but has now announced Ark: Survival Ascended will be out on 30th November at 9am PT / 4pm GMT.

Newscast: Are there too many video game remakes and remasters?Watch on YouTube

Studio Wildcard thanked PlayStation players for their patience in its announcement of the news. "We were expecting a launch date in early December," it shared, but added it is "thrilled" to release the game earlier than that. Similarly to the Xbox release, the official servers won't go online until a few hours after launch to allow players to download the game.

In a separate statement, Studio Wildcard also announced it is temporarily stopping PC players from joining the official servers for crossplay PvP to work on "robust anticheat measures". Single-player and private servers won't be affected by the changes.

Matt Wales shared his thoughts on Ark: Survival Ascended earlier this week and was impressed with the visual upgrades made to the game, but felt it lacked "real commitment" from Studio Wildcard.

