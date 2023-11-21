Our picks of the best Black Friday deals

Ark: Survival Ascended finally out today on Xbox Series X/S

Raptorous.

A scaly dinosaur with an almost-grin on its face
Image credit: Studio Wildcard
Liv Ngan avatar
News by Liv Ngan Contributor
Published on

Following yet another last-minute delay, Ark: Survival Ascended's Xbox Series X/S release is now happening later today.

Studio Wildcard's dinosaur survival game was meant to launch last week on 14th November for Xbox Series X/S, but was delayed until some point later in the week. On 16th November, Studio Wildcard delayed the release once again, with a target window of early this week.

Fast forward to today, 21st November, and Studio Wildcard has now confirmed the final release date for Ark: Survival Ascended on Xbox - and there's no more delays. The game goes live later today at 5pm UK time / 9am Pacific.

"We appreciate everyone's continued support and understanding as we navigated the certification process for Ark: Survival Ascended on Xbox," the publisher wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter. The servers for Xbox players won't go online until a few hours after launch, Studio Wildcard added, to allow "ample" time for everyone to download the game.

The statement also included an update on the game's PlayStation release, which the studio has delayed from the end of November to early December.

"We're still working closely with Sony on PlayStation 5 certification," Studio Wilcard said, but added that it had encountered some issues which need extra time to be addressed. "We're working diligently to bring you the best possible cross-platform experience," it said, and thanked PlayStation fans for their patience and understanding.

Ark: Survival Ascended is a remake of Ark: Survival Evolved, and the sequel Ark 2 (starring Vin Diesel) is currently pegged for release towards the end of 2024.

