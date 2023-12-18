Apple TestFlight servers from 2012 to 2015 leak, containing terabytes of data

Data scraped from the servers for Apple's TestFlight service circa 2012 to 2015 have been leaked, giving access to tens of thousands of iOS apps and games.

The leak has been dubbed the "teraleak" due to its sheer size and seemingly as a nod to the Nintendo "gigaleak" from 2020 which included prototypes of Star Fox 2 and Yoshi's Island, cut content from The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time and Majora's Mask, and more.

TestFlight is a service for developers to release iOS apps for testing. Files on Apple's servers were found archived via Wayback Machine and then shared anonymously to X (née Twitter). Links to the archives can be found quite easily by entering "TestFlight leak" into your chosen search engine.

The leak contains files for prototypes and beta versions of apps and games released via TestFlight, and includes several unreleased Angry Birds games. More information on unreleased games is likely to be found as people continue to search through the data.

There's also hope people might find apps which are now delisted on the App Store and can no longer be downloaded through Apple's distribution platform, which would aid efforts in game preservation.

Angry Birds developer Rovio removed Angry Birds from the Google Play Store in February 2023 due to its business "impact" on Rovio's other mobile games. It remains the App Store under the name Red's First Flight, but could be removed from the storefront depending on whether the game's removal on the Google Play Store is successful.