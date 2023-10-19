Apex Legends Doppelgangers Collection Event, challenges and rewards explained

The Apex Legends Doppelgangers Collection Event is now live! Celebrate the spooky season by diving into Trick N' Treat Trios, collecting copy cat kits and candy. Also, do enough damage and collect enough items to get Revenant's Prestige Skin.

This limited-time event in Apex Legends is offering multiple badass rewards and cosmetics for you to customise your chosen legend or favourite weapon.

Without further ado, we're going to explain all of the challenges and rewards for this event, as well as the Doppelgangers event end date.

Apex Legends Doppelgangers Collection Event items list

There are 24 Doppelgangers Collection Event items for you to collect.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment.

You can either be rewarded these items from a Dopplegangers collection event pack, or you can choose to purchase them by using Apex Coins and Crafting Metals.

Legend Skins

Skin Name/Legend How It Looks Tier Ultra Violent - Ash Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment. Epic Enhanced Menace - Fuse Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment. Epic Ultra Sonic - Valkyrie Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment. Epic Cruel Medicine - Lifeline Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment. Epic Bad Joke - Mirage Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment. Legendary Wrong Path - Pathfinder Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment. Legendary Antihero - Newcastle Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment. Legendary Voided Warranty - Wraith Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment. Legendary Advanced Tracking - Vantage Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment. Legendary

Weapon Skins

Skin Name/Weapon How It Looks Tier Augmented Aim - Prowler Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment. Epic Death Spark - Volt Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment. Epic The Redactor - Wingman Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment. Epic Advanced Precision - GF Scout Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment. Legendary Punchline - Devotion Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment. Legendary Pathblazer - Spitfire Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment. Legendary Redline - Hemlok Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment. Legendary Energized Anvil - Mastiff Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment. Legendary Outreacher 04 - Sentinel Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment. Legendary

Banner Frames

Item Name/Legend How It Looks Tier Rejuvination - Lifeline Frame Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment. Epic Need a Hand - Mirage Frame Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment. Epic Corrupted Conscience - Newcastle Frame Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment. Epic Sinister Salvage - Pathfinder Frame Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment. Epic Mecha-Echo - Vantage Frame Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment. Epic Shock & Arc Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment. Epic

Revenant's Prestige Skin

Collect all 24 Doppelgangers Event items to unlock Revenant's Prestige Skin called Apex Nightmare. Once you've collected this skin, wear it and cause chaos to work your way through the different tiers of the skin to end up with one epic and scary looking Simulacrum.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment.

How to find the Doppelgangers Collection Event reward tracker

To find the points tracker for the Doppelgangers Collection Event, you need to be on the main screen of Apex Legends. Then, head over to the right side of your screen where your daily and weekly challenge tracker is.

During the event, you will see an extra page here that contains all the Harbingers challenges for that day. You can see how many points you can earn from completing the challenges and how close you are to completing them.

Then, click on the 'View Prize Tracker' banner at the bottom of this section. You can earn up to 1,400 points per day.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment.

This will bring up your points and progress tracker for this event. On here, you'll be able to see how many points you have, how close you are to your next reward, and what your next reward will be.

All of the Apex Legends Doppelgangers Collection Event challenge rewards

Here are all of the Apex Legends Doppelgangers Event challenge rewards and the amount of points you'll need to have to claim them.

Item Tier Point Cost Doppelgangers - Banner Badge Epic 250 Doppelgangers - Music Pack Epic 250 10 Battle Pass Stars N/A 500 Dance, Dummies - Holo Epic 750 3 Battle Pass Stars N/A 1,000 Crystal Charge - Horizon Frame Epic 1,250 Escape The Maze - Holo Epic 1,500 Swing Time - Weapon Charm Epic 2,000 25 Crafting Metals N/A 2,500 3 Battle Pass Stars N/A 3,000 25 Crafting Metals N/A 3,500 Light Bender - Nemesis Skin Epic 4,000 Inverse Polarity - Horizon Skin Epic 5,000

Apex Legends Doppelgangers Event Shop

There's a special Doppelgangers shop throughout the event too, and every piece in the shop will be available for the duration of the event, so don't worry if you can't get it right away. However, once the event ends, the shop will close.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment.

Here, we've listed everything that you can currently get from the Doppelgangers event shop:

Pack/Item Contents/Item Description Cost End Date Antihero Bundle. Antihero - Legendary Newcastle Skin

x7 Doppelgangers Packs 5,000 Coins. 31/10/23 Advanced Tracking Bundle. Advanced Tracking - Legendary Vantage Skin

x3 Doppelgangers Packs 2,500 Coins. 31/10/23 Violet Veteran Bonus Bundle. Violet Veteran - Legendary Bangalore Skin

Tech Noir - Legendary Volt Skin

You're Outclassed - Epic Universal Holo

x3 Apex Packs 2,500 Coins. 20/10/23 Wise Warrior Bonus Bundle. Wise Warrior - Legendary Bloodhound Skin

x2 Apex Packs 1,800 Coins. 20/10/23 Frozen Magma Bundle. Frozen Magma - Legendary Gibraltar Skin

Freezer Burn - Legendary R-99 Skin 2,500 Coins. 20/10/23 Target Practice. Target Practice - Epic Bangalore Skydive Emote 1,000 Coins. 20/10/23 Death Row Bundle Death Row - Epic Revenant Skin

Can't Hold Me - Epic Revenant Holo

Solitary Confinement - Rare Revenant Frame 1,000 Coins. 20/10/23

Apex Legends Doppelgangers Collection Event end date

The Apex Legends Doppelgangers Collection Event is due to end on Tuesday, 31st October.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment.

That's everything on offer with the Doppelgangers Collection Event, so grab your favourite weapons and dive into any mode of your choice to make the most of it until October 31st!