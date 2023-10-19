If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Apex Legends Doppelgangers Collection Event, challenges and rewards explained

Trick or Treat!

apex legends doppelgangers collection event promo art
Image credit: Respawn Entertainment.
The Apex Legends Doppelgangers Collection Event is now live! Celebrate the spooky season by diving into Trick N' Treat Trios, collecting copy cat kits and candy. Also, do enough damage and collect enough items to get Revenant's Prestige Skin.

This limited-time event in Apex Legends is offering multiple badass rewards and cosmetics for you to customise your chosen legend or favourite weapon.

Without further ado, we're going to explain all of the challenges and rewards for this event, as well as the Doppelgangers event end date.

On this Page:

Apex Legends Doppelgangers Collection Event items list

There are 24 Doppelgangers Collection Event items for you to collect.

apex legends advanced tracking vantage skin and outreacher o4 sentinel skin
Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment.

You can either be rewarded these items from a Dopplegangers collection event pack, or you can choose to purchase them by using Apex Coins and Crafting Metals.

Legend Skins

Skin Name/Legend How It Looks Tier
Ultra Violent - Ash
apex legends ultra violent epic ash skin
Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment.
 Epic
Enhanced Menace - Fuse
apex legends enhanced menace epic fuse skin
Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment.
 Epic
Ultra Sonic - Valkyrie
apex legends ultra sonic epic valkyrie skin
Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment.
 Epic
Cruel Medicine - Lifeline
apex legends cruel medicine legendary lifeline skin
Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment.
 Epic
Bad Joke - Mirage
apex legends bad joke legendary mirage skin
Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment.
 Legendary
Wrong Path - Pathfinder
apex legends wrong path legendary pathfinder skin
Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment.
 Legendary
Antihero - Newcastle
apex legends antihero legendary newcastle skin
Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment.
 Legendary
Voided Warranty - Wraith
apex legends voided warranty legendary wraith skin
Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment.
 Legendary
Advanced Tracking - Vantage
apex legends advanced tracking legendary vantage skin
Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment.
 Legendary

Weapon Skins

Skin Name/Weapon How It Looks Tier
Augmented Aim - Prowler
apex legends augmented aim epic prowler skin
Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment.
 Epic
Death Spark - Volt
apex legends death spark epic volt skin
Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment.
 Epic
The Redactor - Wingman
apex legends the redactor epic wingman skin
Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment.
 Epic
Advanced Precision - GF Scout
apex legends advanced precision legendary g7 scout skin
Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment.
 Legendary
Punchline - Devotion
apex legends punchline legendary devotion skin
Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment.
 Legendary
Pathblazer - Spitfire
apex legends pathblazer legendary spitfire skin
Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment.
 Legendary
Redline - Hemlok
apex legends redline legendary hemlok skin
Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment.
 Legendary
Energized Anvil - Mastiff
apex legends energized anvil legendary mastiff skin
Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment.
 Legendary
Outreacher 04 - Sentinel
apex legends outreacher 04 legendary sentinel skin
Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment.
 Legendary

Banner Frames

Item Name/Legend How It Looks Tier
Rejuvination - Lifeline Frame
apex legends rejuvination epic lifeline frame
Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment.
 Epic
Need a Hand - Mirage Frame
apex legends need a hand epic mirage frame
Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment.
 Epic
Corrupted Conscience - Newcastle Frame
apex legends corrupted conscience epic newcastle frame
Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment.
 Epic
Sinister Salvage - Pathfinder Frame
apex legends sinister salvage epic pathfinder frame
Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment.
 Epic
Mecha-Echo - Vantage Frame
apex legends mecha-echo epic vantage frame
Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment.
 Epic
Shock & Arc
apex legends shock and arc epic wraith frame
Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment.
 Epic

Revenant's Prestige Skin

Collect all 24 Doppelgangers Event items to unlock Revenant's Prestige Skin called Apex Nightmare. Once you've collected this skin, wear it and cause chaos to work your way through the different tiers of the skin to end up with one epic and scary looking Simulacrum.

apex legends prestige revenant skin apex nightmare
Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment.

How to find the Doppelgangers Collection Event reward tracker

To find the points tracker for the Doppelgangers Collection Event, you need to be on the main screen of Apex Legends. Then, head over to the right side of your screen where your daily and weekly challenge tracker is.

During the event, you will see an extra page here that contains all the Harbingers challenges for that day. You can see how many points you can earn from completing the challenges and how close you are to completing them.

Then, click on the 'View Prize Tracker' banner at the bottom of this section. You can earn up to 1,400 points per day.

apex legends doppelgangers collection event point tracker
Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment.

This will bring up your points and progress tracker for this event. On here, you'll be able to see how many points you have, how close you are to your next reward, and what your next reward will be.

All of the Apex Legends Doppelgangers Collection Event challenge rewards

Here are all of the Apex Legends Doppelgangers Event challenge rewards and the amount of points you'll need to have to claim them.

Item Tier Point Cost
Doppelgangers - Banner Badge Epic 250
Doppelgangers - Music Pack Epic 250
10 Battle Pass Stars N/A 500
Dance, Dummies - Holo Epic 750
3 Battle Pass Stars N/A 1,000
Crystal Charge - Horizon Frame Epic 1,250
Escape The Maze - Holo Epic 1,500
Swing Time - Weapon Charm Epic 2,000
25 Crafting Metals N/A 2,500
3 Battle Pass Stars N/A 3,000
25 Crafting Metals N/A 3,500
Light Bender - Nemesis Skin Epic 4,000
Inverse Polarity - Horizon Skin Epic 5,000

Apex Legends Doppelgangers Event Shop

There's a special Doppelgangers shop throughout the event too, and every piece in the shop will be available for the duration of the event, so don't worry if you can't get it right away. However, once the event ends, the shop will close.

apex legends advanced tracking newcastle skin and redline hemlok skin
Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment.

Here, we've listed everything that you can currently get from the Doppelgangers event shop:

Pack/Item Contents/Item Description Cost End Date
Antihero Bundle.
  • Antihero - Legendary Newcastle Skin
  • x7 Doppelgangers Packs
 5,000 Coins. 31/10/23
Advanced Tracking Bundle.
  • Advanced Tracking - Legendary Vantage Skin
  • x3 Doppelgangers Packs
 2,500 Coins. 31/10/23
Violet Veteran Bonus Bundle.
  • Violet Veteran - Legendary Bangalore Skin
  • Tech Noir - Legendary Volt Skin
  • You're Outclassed - Epic Universal Holo
  • x3 Apex Packs
 2,500 Coins. 20/10/23
Wise Warrior Bonus Bundle.
  • Wise Warrior - Legendary Bloodhound Skin
  • x2 Apex Packs
 1,800 Coins. 20/10/23
Frozen Magma Bundle.
  • Frozen Magma - Legendary Gibraltar Skin
  • Freezer Burn - Legendary R-99 Skin
 2,500 Coins. 20/10/23
Target Practice.
  • Target Practice - Epic Bangalore Skydive Emote
 1,000 Coins. 20/10/23
Death Row Bundle
  • Death Row - Epic Revenant Skin
  • Can't Hold Me - Epic Revenant Holo
  • Solitary Confinement - Rare Revenant Frame
 1,000 Coins. 20/10/23

Apex Legends Doppelgangers Collection Event end date

The Apex Legends Doppelgangers Collection Event is due to end on Tuesday, 31st October.

apex legends pathblazer spitfire skin and wrong path pathfinder skin
Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment.

That's everything on offer with the Doppelgangers Collection Event, so grab your favourite weapons and dive into any mode of your choice to make the most of it until October 31st!

