Apex Legends Doppelgangers Collection Event, challenges and rewards explained
Trick or Treat!
The Apex Legends Doppelgangers Collection Event is now live! Celebrate the spooky season by diving into Trick N' Treat Trios, collecting copy cat kits and candy. Also, do enough damage and collect enough items to get Revenant's Prestige Skin.
This limited-time event in Apex Legends is offering multiple badass rewards and cosmetics for you to customise your chosen legend or favourite weapon.
Without further ado, we're going to explain all of the challenges and rewards for this event, as well as the Doppelgangers event end date.
Apex Legends Doppelgangers Collection Event items list
There are 24 Doppelgangers Collection Event items for you to collect.
You can either be rewarded these items from a Dopplegangers collection event pack, or you can choose to purchase them by using Apex Coins and Crafting Metals.
Legend Skins
|Skin Name/Legend
|How It Looks
|Tier
|Ultra Violent - Ash
|Epic
|Enhanced Menace - Fuse
|Epic
|Ultra Sonic - Valkyrie
|Epic
|Cruel Medicine - Lifeline
|Epic
|Bad Joke - Mirage
|Legendary
|Wrong Path - Pathfinder
|Legendary
|Antihero - Newcastle
|Legendary
|Voided Warranty - Wraith
|Legendary
|Advanced Tracking - Vantage
|Legendary
Weapon Skins
|Skin Name/Weapon
|How It Looks
|Tier
|Augmented Aim - Prowler
|Epic
|Death Spark - Volt
|Epic
|The Redactor - Wingman
|Epic
|Advanced Precision - GF Scout
|Legendary
|Punchline - Devotion
|Legendary
|Pathblazer - Spitfire
|Legendary
|Redline - Hemlok
|Legendary
|Energized Anvil - Mastiff
|Legendary
|Outreacher 04 - Sentinel
|Legendary
Banner Frames
|Item Name/Legend
|How It Looks
|Tier
|Rejuvination - Lifeline Frame
|Epic
|Need a Hand - Mirage Frame
|Epic
|Corrupted Conscience - Newcastle Frame
|Epic
|Sinister Salvage - Pathfinder Frame
|Epic
|Mecha-Echo - Vantage Frame
|Epic
|Shock & Arc
|Epic
Revenant's Prestige Skin
Collect all 24 Doppelgangers Event items to unlock Revenant's Prestige Skin called Apex Nightmare. Once you've collected this skin, wear it and cause chaos to work your way through the different tiers of the skin to end up with one epic and scary looking Simulacrum.
How to find the Doppelgangers Collection Event reward tracker
To find the points tracker for the Doppelgangers Collection Event, you need to be on the main screen of Apex Legends. Then, head over to the right side of your screen where your daily and weekly challenge tracker is.
During the event, you will see an extra page here that contains all the Harbingers challenges for that day. You can see how many points you can earn from completing the challenges and how close you are to completing them.
Then, click on the 'View Prize Tracker' banner at the bottom of this section. You can earn up to 1,400 points per day.
This will bring up your points and progress tracker for this event. On here, you'll be able to see how many points you have, how close you are to your next reward, and what your next reward will be.
All of the Apex Legends Doppelgangers Collection Event challenge rewards
Here are all of the Apex Legends Doppelgangers Event challenge rewards and the amount of points you'll need to have to claim them.
|Item
|Tier
|Point Cost
|Doppelgangers - Banner Badge
|Epic
|250
|Doppelgangers - Music Pack
|Epic
|250
|10 Battle Pass Stars
|N/A
|500
|Dance, Dummies - Holo
|Epic
|750
|3 Battle Pass Stars
|N/A
|1,000
|Crystal Charge - Horizon Frame
|Epic
|1,250
|Escape The Maze - Holo
|Epic
|1,500
|Swing Time - Weapon Charm
|Epic
|2,000
|25 Crafting Metals
|N/A
|2,500
|3 Battle Pass Stars
|N/A
|3,000
|25 Crafting Metals
|N/A
|3,500
|Light Bender - Nemesis Skin
|Epic
|4,000
|Inverse Polarity - Horizon Skin
|Epic
|5,000
Apex Legends Doppelgangers Event Shop
There's a special Doppelgangers shop throughout the event too, and every piece in the shop will be available for the duration of the event, so don't worry if you can't get it right away. However, once the event ends, the shop will close.
Here, we've listed everything that you can currently get from the Doppelgangers event shop:
|Pack/Item
|Contents/Item Description
|Cost
|End Date
|Antihero Bundle.
|
|5,000 Coins.
|31/10/23
|Advanced Tracking Bundle.
|
|2,500 Coins.
|31/10/23
|Violet Veteran Bonus Bundle.
|
|2,500 Coins.
|20/10/23
|Wise Warrior Bonus Bundle.
|
|1,800 Coins.
|20/10/23
|Frozen Magma Bundle.
|
|2,500 Coins.
|20/10/23
|Target Practice.
|
|1,000 Coins.
|20/10/23
|Death Row Bundle
|
|1,000 Coins.
|20/10/23
Apex Legends Doppelgangers Collection Event end date
The Apex Legends Doppelgangers Collection Event is due to end on Tuesday, 31st October.
That's everything on offer with the Doppelgangers Collection Event, so grab your favourite weapons and dive into any mode of your choice to make the most of it until October 31st!