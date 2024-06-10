Anno 117: Pax Romana is taking the economic city builder to ancient Rome next year

Ubisoft has unveiled Anno 117: Pax Romana, a new entry in Ubisoft Blue Byte's long-running economic city builder series, which is set to whisk PC and console players back to ancient Rome and the Roman Empire when it launches next year.

"It is the year 117 AD," Ubisoft explains, "as a Roman Governor of twin provinces of the Empire, your choices matter to your citizens. Build, trade, expand. Seize opportunities and harness the unique advantages and challenges that Albion and Latium provinces present."

"Will you encourage economic growth or expand your rule through dominance?," it continues. "Lead with rebellion or unite a diverse culture? The cost of peace is yours to decide."

Details are limited at present, but the Anno 117 website makes mention of a "challenging narrative journey... where alternative paths beckon", and it'll all unfold across the the twin provinces under players' stewardship - those being the aforementioned Albion and Latium.

Beyond that, there're no screenshots and no gameplay footage to be scrutinised (although Ubisoft has released a live-action teaser trailer to set the mood), so all we can do is await further information ahead of Anno 117: Pax Romana's eventual arrival on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S sometime next year.