Amazon Black Friday deals will start on 17th November

Amazon Black Friday deals will kick off on 17th November from 00.01am GMT. The online retail giant has announced there will be hundreds of thousands of exciting offers to shop, with new deals launching every day until 11.59pm GMT on 27th November, aka Cyber Monday.

Amazon's Black Friday Week will have big savings of up to 40 per cent on video games, consoles, virtual reality, and accessories from brands including Nintendo, Sony, Microsoft, Meta, and more.

We here at Jelly Deals will be keeping track of the best Black Friday gaming deals we spot at Amazon as well as lots of other retailers like Currys, Very, John Lewis and many more, so make sure to follow our Black Friday topic at the bottom of this post, so that you can get notified as soon as we post about the best early Black Friday gaming deals.

Digital Foundry are also tracking the best PC gaming and tech deals and we recommend following their Deals Foundry page on Twitter/ X too.

There will of course be tons more deals on electronics and many other product categories at Amazon, so if you're also in need of an Echo Dot, air fryer or a new vacuum cleaner, or maybe even a bulk buy of batteries, dishwasher tablets, or toilet roll, Amazon will have you covered.

The online retail giant will also run promotions for Amazon Music, Audible, Kindle and Prime Video.

That's all for now but check back regularly as we continue to share the best early Black Friday deals from other retailers.