After Alan's strange interview with Mr Door, your goal is to find a way out of the Talk Show Studio in Alan Wake 2, but there's a pesky locked door blocking the way.

Once you find the correct Talk Show Studio Station door code in Alan Wake 2, you can progress through the studio, but eventually get transported back to the start, with a different code required to progress this time. To help you out, we quickly provide both Talk Show Studio Station door codes below

For more help in the Dark Place once you leave the studio, we also have pages on how to solve the Shrine St Station light puzzle, and how to get into the Oceanview Hotel.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Alan Wake 2 -- The Dark Place Trailer Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023.Watch on YouTube

Alan Wake 2 Talk Show Studio Station door code 1

The first time you come across the door, the Talk Show Studio Station door code in Alan Wake 2 is 665. Security in the Dark Place must be a big fan of the Old Gods of Asgard, as this is the same number as the neon sign in the band's dressing room.

Head through the door once you input the code to continue with the story, but you'll soon find yourself back at the beginning, and when you get to this door again, the code has changed.

Alan Wake 2 Talk Show Studio Station door code 2

The second time you reach the door, the Talk Show Studio Station door code in Alan Wake 2 is 565. The trick to working the code out this time is to go back to the neon sign in the Old Gods of Asgard's dressing room and repeat the pattern of flashing numbers.

Through the door, you can now enter the Cafeteria area and follow the singing to find a character who will give Alan the key to the station's basement. That leads to an item that helps him escape the studio and into the main area of the Dark Place.

Good luck exploring the rest of the Dark Place in Alan Wake 2!