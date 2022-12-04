If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

After The Fall is coming to PSVR2

"Experience real haptic feedback, a 4K HDR display, and a 110 degree field of view."
Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on

After The Fall is coming to PlayStation VR2 on 22nd February, 2023, the same date Sony's new VR system is scheduled to release.

Vertigo Games says that the improved version of the four-player co-op title will "reach an astounding level of immersion that will jolt players as they experience real haptic feedback, a 4K HDR display, and a 110 degree field of view".

You can see it in action below:

After the Fall | Complete Edition Trailer [ESRB].

"With yet another nomination for Best of VR at this year’s TGA, the developers of After The Fall and Arizona Sunshine couldn’t be more excited to be part of the impressive lineup coming to the new PS VR2," the team says.

After the Fall see you start out in a shared space with up to 32 other players across all platforms, where "players venture out into post-apocalyptic LA in squads of four in a bid to reclaim the city". You'll get to explore a sub-zero LA, slay "massive hordes", craft, and explore a host of new "maps, modes, threats, and armoury".

Not come across After the Fall before? Luckily enough, Ian's already played the original version - you can check out his experience in this Ian's VR Corner overview.

"Overall, the core gameplay grind in After the Fall isn't exactly groundbreaking and it definitely feels like a case of 'been there, done that but in flat', but the social aspects and the added immersion offered by VR elevates the whole experience so you snow it'll make a great addition to your library," Ian wrote at the time.

Become a Eurogamer subscriber and get your first month for £1

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Eurogamer subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, merch discounts, our monthly letter from the editor, and show your support with a supporter-exclusive comment flair!

Support us View supporter archive
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Vikki Blake avatar

Vikki Blake

Contributor

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch