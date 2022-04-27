Adorable dinosaur theme park sim Parkasaurus makes console debut on Switch tomorrow

Parkasuarus, WashBear Studio's thoroughly enjoyable dinosaur theme park sim, is making its console debut tomorrow, 28th April, as it brings its adorable management action to Switch.

Parkasaurus, for those yet to experience the game's vibrant, dino-infused spin on the classic theme park management formula, challenges players to build and run their very own dinosaur-flavoured tourist attraction - a task requiring them to hurtle back to the past to unearth new dinosaurs then build the perfect habitats to keep them happy, ensuring their specific terrain, water, food, privacy, and scenery needs are met.

And on top of all that, there are the usual park management demands to content with, ranging from landscaping and staff wrangling to ensuring all guests' needs - be they food, entertainment, merchandise, or bowel related - are adequately catered for.

Watch on YouTube Parkasaurus - Switch Announcement Trailer.

I've played Parkasaurus a bunch on PC since its early access launch all the way back in 2018, and it is, all in all, a lovely thing - slickly presented, thoroughly charming, with enough options to keep things interesting, both on the management side and in terms of park-building creativity.

Admittedly, it remains to be seen how all this will translate to Switch, but those curious to find out will be able to purchase Parkasaurus for £18.89/$24.99 USD via the eShop (with 10% off for a limited time) when it makes its console debut tomorrow, 28th April.