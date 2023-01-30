Actress Annie Wersching, who played Tess in The Last of Us, has passed away

Annie Wersching, who played Tess in Naughty Dog's original The Last of Us game, has sadly passed away from cancer. She was 45.

In a tribute shared via Deadline, Wersching's husband Stephen Full said she would find "wonder in the simplest moment" and "didn't require music to dance".

"There is a cavernous hole in the soul of this family today. But she left us the tools to fill it," he wrote.

"She taught us not to wait for adventure to find you. 'Go find it. It's everywhere.' And find it we shall.

"As I drove our boys, the true loves of her life, down the winding driveway and street, she would yell BYE! until we were out of earshot and into the world. I can still hear it ringing. Bye my Buddie. 'I love you little family...'"

In addition to this tribute, many other members of the Naughty Dog family have expressed their sadness at Wersching's passing.

"Never waste an opportunity to tell someone you are grateful for the simple gift of knowing them," wrote Troy Baker, who played Joel in The Last of Us opposite Wersching.

"Annie, so much of Tess is what you imbued into the character. Your strength is her strength and in some way, you live on in not only her but the many roles you brought to life."

pic.twitter.com/8jJLiRTazd — Troy Baker (@TroyBakerVA) January 29, 2023

Merle Dandrige, who played Marlene, thanked Wersching, saying "You are loved."

Good night, Dear @Wersching

#Tess #TheLastOfUs https://t.co/4vox9p7WQl pic.twitter.com/RMeaHuaafj — Merle Dandridge (@MerleDandridge) January 29, 2023

Meanwhile, The Last of Us director Neil Druckmann has said his heart is "shattered" by the news. "We just lost a beautiful artist and human being."

Just found out my dear friend, Annie Wersching, passed away. We just lost a beautiful artist and human being. My heart is shattered. Thoughts are with her loved ones.



There's a go fund me set up for her family: https://t.co/dhvk6uOvZV — Neil Druckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) January 29, 2023

A Go Fund Me page has been set up to support Wersching's family at this time.