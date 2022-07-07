Activision Blizzard staff plan fresh walkout after "recent attacks on the civil liberties of our employees"

Staff at Activision Blizzard are planning a walkout next month, in light of the "recent attacks on the civil liberties of [its] employees".

"We are calling for protection of several communities of marginalised workers. Employees are actively facing state legislation that is putting women, LGBTQ+ employees, and their families at risk, with other vulnerable groups on the horizon," wrote works group ABetterABK via Twitter.

"Our walk-out demands focus on the protections of ABK employees from external threats like the recent overturn of Roe v Wade, and internal threats such as retaliation and harassment while in the workplace."

The account went on to state that the current healthcare policies in place at Activision Blizzard "do not adequately protect" its staff.

In light of the recent attacks on the civil liberties of our employees, the employee-led Committee Against Sex and Gender Discrimination has scheduled a walk out action on July 21st, 2022 (1/17) — ABetterABK 💙 ABK Workers Alliance (@ABetterABK) July 6, 2022

"The presently offered $4000 reimbursements for out of state medical care currently leave employees open to legal prosecution in their home state. Travel reimbursements do not remove workers from imminent danger.

"Our demands ensure that our workers safely, affordably, and legally maintain access to life saving procedures like abortions and trans-affirming healthcare."

A list of demands includes the option for staff to choose to work remotely from a location where they are able to access the healthcare they need, and without discrimination from any anti-LGBTQ+ rights.

The ABetterABK account went on to say that staff had previously tried to address issues surrounding the healthcare provided but have over the last year found their concerns "dismissed" by management.

The walkout is set for 21st July.

A list of demands from the ABetterABK worker's group.

Activision Blizzard has made the headlines frequently following numerous reports of employee misconduct and toxic workplace conditions.

Meanwhile, in January of this year, Microsoft announced its plans to buy the Call of Duty and World of Warcraft maker in a deal worth $68.7bn.