A price cut makes this WD_Black SSD the cheapest 2TB 500MB/s+ drive on the market

There are lots of great gaming SSDs out there now, but far fewer are seeing the £50 and above discounts that we were used to seeing a couple of years ago.

With those discounts appearing less often, we're making sure you don't miss out on an SSD deal when they do happen, like on this WD_Black SN770 2TB SSD which is on sale at Amazon for £110:

The WD_Black SN770 is a great SSD for most gamers looking to upgrade their PC's storage. It has very solid sequential speeds of 5150MB/s and 4850MB/s for read and writes respectively, which will be a big improvement over an old SATA SSD, hard drive, or older PCIe 3.0 SSD.

2TB is also a good amount of storage to help you keep more games installed at once, and currently most 2TB SSDs that offer this level of performance are asking for £120 and up, so the discount on the SN770 puts it below rate.

The SN770 isn't the fastest of the PCIe 4.0 SSDs, but you can still use it in a PS5 if you want to upgrade your console's storage. You'll need to attach a heatsink to it, but you can get one for as little as £8 on Amazon. There are lots of other great SSD upgrades for the PS5 listed in Digital Foundry's best PS5 SSD if you want to see some speedier options.

