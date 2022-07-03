505 Games acquires D3 Go! and the Puzzle Quest franchise

505 Games' parent company, Digital Bros., has acquired mobile publisher D3 Go! from D3 Publisher and Bandai Namco.

D3 Go! - which publishes the Puzzle Quest games, including Marvel Puzzle Quest and Puzzle Quest: The Legend Returns - will now join the 505 Games US office in Calabasas, California.

The acquisition now gives 505 Games "exclusive ownership of the entire Puzzle Quest franchise", following the 2021 purchase of Infinity Plus Two, the Australian game development studio and original creators of the Puzzle Quest series.

“D3 Go! has done a brilliant job bringing some of the biggest Puzzle Quest titles to market, and it was a natural fit for us to welcome them into the 505 Games family, building on our library of owned IP,” said 505 Games' free-to-play head, Clive Robert (thanks, Gematsu).

“This acquisition marks the second for us in only two years as we continue our dedication to growing the free-to-play business unit and bringing to gamers the best there is to offer—from original games, to powerhouse licenses, and beyond.”

505 says inherited titles will "continue to operate and be supported with new content under 505 Games, with additional investments in the near future".