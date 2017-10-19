Destiny 2 prestige raid world first awarded to team who used glitch

Destiny 2's prestige raid went live last night - but the team recognised by Bungie as completing it first used a glitch to seal their victory.

Bungie had delayed the raid's prestige version by a full week while it tried to remove a serious exploit that stopped enemies spawning during the raid's final fight.

This exploit could not be patched out in time, but Bungie devised a method to recognise when it was used in order to verify a fair victory.

"It's important to us that the team who earns World First status doesn't have their legacy tarnished by doubt, skepticism, or uncertainty," Bungie had said.

So it was ironic the team recognised as being world first used a different glitch, albeit one less serious. Suffice to say, the Destiny community is upset, and has called out the team for cheating.

Clan Redeem made no secret of the fact they were using the "Coil Glitch", a sneaky way of refilling Power Ammo when holding exotic rocket launcher The Wardcliff Coil. Fans have known about the glitch for a month - it has been in the game since Destiny 2 launched.

Here's footage of the team - which was streaming their run on Twitch - using the glitch in question:

Bungie has now responded, although it sounds like Redeem's world first status won't be rescinded:

"We have seen the reports that an ammo exploit was used today in the Prestige Raid," community manager Cozmo wrote. "This was not the specific exploit we were checking for and we don't currently have the ability to detect it.

"Tomorrow we will release the top three finishers in the TWAB [This Week At Bungie blog]. You can make your own decision as to who should be celebrated."

The prestige raid adds an added layer of difficulty to each of the activity's encounters, with new challenges and twists to each of the now-established mechanics. There are more dogs in the Pleasure Gardens, for example, and swaps of players in the Psionic Realm during the Calus fight.

But, as suggested previously, the prestige raid does not offer any higher powered gear. For now, Destiny 2's level cap remains the same. The only difference in the gear rewarded in the prestige raid is cosmetic.

In other Destiny news, Bungie was yesterday forced to swap this week's Nightfall due to a bug which sometimes blocked progression.

After spending far too much time playing, I recently wrote about how Destiny 2's end-game needs tuning as, a month on, players are running out of things to do.