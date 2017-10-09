Ghost Recon: Wildlands is free to play this weekend on console and PC

You can play open world tactical shooter Ghost Recon: Wildlands for free this weekend on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC, Ubisoft has announced.

The promotion coincides with the arrival (more or less) of Wildlands' new 4-against-4 PvP mode, Ghost War, which launches tomorrow as a free update to the base game. Ghost War introduces a selection of mode-specific maps and classes, and all the particulars are explained by a loud man shouting enthusiastically in the trailer below.

Should you fancy a free crack at Wildlands (which Eurogamer described as "by turns plodding and vivid, entertaining and abhorrent" in its review earlier this year) or the new Ghost War update, Ubisoft's promotion will run from Thursday October 12th to Sunday October 15th. Extra-eager PC players can pre-load the game starting today via uPlay.

All versions of Ghost Recon: Wildlands will available to purchase at a 50% discount for the duration of the event, so you can pick it up on the cheap if you're suitably won over. Any progress made on the free version will be carried over to the full game.