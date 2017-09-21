Life is Strange dev Dontnod's Vampyr delayed to 2018

Supernatural adventure RPG Vampyr will now launch in spring 2018, developer Dontnod has decided.

It was previously down for release later this year on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Dontnod is, of course, the developer of the original Life is Strange - and is now also working on a full sequel to that game separate to its current prequel mini-series Before the Storm.

On Vampyr's delay, Dontnod boss Oskar Guilbert blamed it on a now-solved technical issue.

"Delaying the release of a project you hold dear is always a tough decision," Guilbert said. "However, we believe that meeting a deadline should never compromise quality. We were still convinced just a few weeks ago that we would be able to release Vampyr this year. Unfortunately, a technical issue - now solved - has set our teams' schedule back at the end of the development.

"This delay allows us enough time for all the polishing and balancing phase, much needed for a game of Vampyr's scope, with its ambitious, semi-open world, its complex narrative and deep RPG mechanics that give players a real impact on the world.

"We want to thank our publisher Focus Home Interactive for giving us the means and time necessary to provide players a memorable experience... especially since so many of you are eagerly waiting for it."