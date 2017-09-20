Pokémon Go introduces Super Incubators in Equinox event

After the madness of Pokémon Go's summer Legendary raiding, the app is bringing back its smaller scale monthly events.

First up is Equinox, to celebrate the arrival of autumn. It will run from 9pm UK time on Friday 22nd September until 9pm UK time on Monday 2nd October.

Most notable about the event is its introduction of Super Incubators, a new item which will hatch Pokémon eggs 1.5x faster than normal. These will, it sounds like, only be available in paid-for boxes via the in-game shop.

When the event begins, players will have the chance of picking up a special 2km egg variant with rare Pokémon such as Chansey, Mareep and Larvitar in - perfect for anyone who still needs one, or who wants to evolve a Blissey/Ampharos/Tyranitar.

Everyone will get double Stardust for catching Pokémon and hatching eggs (so make sure you complete your daily bonus streak).

Finally, any new Pokémon registered to your 'dex during the event will nab you triple the usual XP. Everyone should get at least one of these, when the current Legendary dog trio rotate regions - Europe currently is hosting Entei raids, but will next get either Suicune or Raikou.

Our Pokémon Go Equinox Event guide has all the other finer details you could need.