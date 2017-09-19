Jelly Deals: The Surge is down to £13.95 on PS4 and Xbox One today

A note from the editor: Jelly Deals is a deals site launched by our parent company, Gamer Network, with a mission to find the best bargains out there. Look out for the Jelly Deals roundup of reduced-price games and kit every Saturday on Eurogamer.

The Surge was released back in May 2017. In the not-quite-four-months that have passed since then, the game has seen its fair share of discounts. The latest of these discounts is live now, as the game is now available from as little as £13.95 on both PS4 and Xbox One.

The game, from Focus Home Interactive, has seen more comparisons to Dark Souls than any of its peers, an impressive feat considering how we now live in a world where 'It's the 'Dark Souls' of' is a running gag. There is good reason for the comparisons, too, as The Surge feels heavily influenced by the likes of Bloodborne and the Souls series right from the start. What it does do differently, however, it seems to do quite well.

Set in a near-future world where mega-corporations have taken over civilisation, you find yourself alone pitted against a near-endless supply of deranged workers and rampant AI, with a threw rogue mechs thrown in there for good measure.

Oh, and eerie country music. There's plenty of that too.

If £14 is finally a low enough price for you to give this one a shot, you can head over to Base right now and grab a copy.

If that version of the game sells out, you can still grab a PS4 copy from TheGameCollection for £1 more.

As for the PC version, it is currently available cheapest over at Humble, where it'll cost you £26.79.