Rocket League's Autumn Update adds seasonal arena, new items, and a better spectator mode

Rocket League is getting a huge Autumn Update on all platforms come 28th September that will keep the esport evolving in a myriad of ways.

One of the most readily apparent additions will be seasonal arenas. This autumn we'll be getting a rural-themed map called Farmstead.

There will also be time-limited events, offering opportunities to snag nifty car customisations with over 90 free items being added to the mix.

Events can also reward players with a new item called a Decryptor, which can unlock any crate without a key.

The Autumn Update will also include a beta for Director mode, which is a speculative mode that offers a more cinematic presentation. "This AI-powered camera cuts to the most relevant player's viewpoint based on what's happening in the match," developer Psyonix boasted. "It can even predict future shots and saves to find the best angles!"

This update will also introduce LAN support on PC, though no other platforms are mentioned. Hopefully these will follow down the line.

That's not the only PC-exclusive feature in this update as a Tournaments mode is being added with a beta going live on Steam later this year before a final version goes multi-platform next year. "For those wondering why the beta is 'PC-only,' it's because Steam allows us to make changes and collect performance feedback more rapidly than any other platform," Psyonix explained on its blog.

For the full nitty gritty on Rocket League's impending roadmap, check out the developer's detailed post on the Autumn Update.