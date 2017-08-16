PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds patches to be released less often

The team behind PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds has announced changes to the game's patch and update schedule.

In a Steam community post, the developers announced previously scheduled weekly or monthly patches will now be rolled-out less often until the official release of the game.

"We've found internally that being rushed to finish certain features, and having shorter QA test time between pushing updates caused more issues than it solved in regards to maintaining a high standard of quality," the PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds team wrote. "We want to put our best content out, and ensure that everything we do is making the game more enjoyable with every update."

Though patches will be rolled out less often, the team stated it would make the most of test servers and use them for "significantly longer periods of time" while deploying any necessary patches and hotfixes.

The thinking behind this is that, when new features roll-out, they will be "more thoroughly polished thanks to extensive community feedback".

"This will result in our live build being more exciting for everyone and drastically reduce the amount of unforeseen issues," the team continued. "We want to thoroughly and truthfully emphasise that this will have absolutely no bearing on how much content we deliver, or how much we work on the development of the game."

Despite these changes, the team behind PlayerUnknown's Battleground stressed the game is still on-track to be released by the end of 2017.