Eurogamer.net
  • PlayStation 4
  • Switch

Dragon Quest Builders 2 headed to Nintendo Switch, PS4

Bricking it.

By Tom Phillips Published

Sandbox construction RPG Dragon Quest Builders is getting a sequel for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4.

Dragon Quest Builders 2 was revealed over the weekend via a Square Enix livestream. RPG Site nabbed the footage:

The sequel includes co-op play for the first time - a major feature missing from the original. It also has a Zelda-like paraglider item and undersea exploring.

The first Builders game launched on PS3, PS4 and Vita - it's good to see Nintendo getting a look in this time.

There's no word on a release date yet, or even confirmation of a western launch - but the first game arrived on these shores, so we expect the sequel to follow suit.

About Tom Phillips

Picture of Tom.

Tom is Eurogamer's news editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and all the stealth Destiny articles. @tomphillipsEG on Twitter.

Comments (5)

Create an account

OR