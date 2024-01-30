Dragon Quest Builders coming to PC eight years after console

Long read: What might the ultimate character creator look like?

Dragon Quest Builders artwork of cartoon protagonist carrying a block next to blue slimes
Image credit: Square Enix
Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale Deputy News Editor
Published on
3 comments

Dragon Quest Builders will release on PC on 13th February, eight years after its initial console release.

The sandbox game, somewhat inspired by Minecraft, is a spin on the classic RPG series from Square Enix.

This particular version, available via Steam, will include upgraded crafting features and the Terra Incognita DLC first seen in the 2022 mobile version, in which Builders can freely craft.

Cover image for YouTube videoDragon Quest Builders gameplay - The first chapter - Live Stream
Dragon Quest Builders gameplay - The first chapter

A bundle with the second game in the series - already on Steam - is also available, while those who already own the second game can purchase Dragon Quest Builders at a discounted price.

Other crafting features added in this version include: single mouse-click controls; an undo button; the Big Bash function added in the sequel; and more.

Dragon Quest Builders is already available across PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, iOS and Android.

It originally received a positive reception. "Offering freedom within structure, Dragon Quest Builders manages to formalise a riveting story within Minecraft's expansive template," reads our Dragon Quest Builders review.

Dragon Quest 12, the next game in the main series, was announced back in 2021 but is still to be fully unveiled.

