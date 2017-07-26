Pokémon Go Moltres, Zapdos, Articuno legendary bird raid times detailed

Wondering how long you have to catch Legendary Pokémon Articuno? Or, when Zapdos and Articuno will be released? Wonder no longer - Pokémon Go developer Niantic has now set out a definitive schedule.

The already-released Articuno will be available until Monday, 31st July.

Next, fire bird Moltres will be available from 31st July until 7th August.

Finally, electric-type Zapdos will be available from 8th August until the 14th.

There's no word on when the currently-available Lugia might cease to be available - or when the remaining legendary bird Ho-oh might join the flock, but our guide to what we know about the remaining Legendary Pokémon in Pokémon Go has all the details so far.

Meanwhile, Pokémon Go's generous event bonuses have been extended until 1am UK time on Friday 28th July - it's a positive move after the disastrous Pokémon Go Fest event in Chicago last weekend.

After three Lugia attempts I have two of them, although after four Articuno tries I only have the one. How's your luck going?