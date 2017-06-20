Over three years later, someone beat Threes!

While I love numbers-based puzzle game Threes!, I'm not particularly good at it. But there are plenty of people out there who are good at it - and someone has finally managed to beat it - over three years after the game came out.

The ThreesPorn Twitter account, which represents a group of high-level Threes! superfans based in San Francisco, revealed one of its players, who signs the Threes! leaderboard as "Gideon", managed to hit a big enough score that triggered a game over.

The fact you can "beat" Threes! comes as something of a surprise. Most players had considered it to be an endless numbers puzzle game. I certainly thought that the numbers would just go up and up and up as you combined bigger and bigger tiles until, well, inevitable death.

THERE MAY BE SPOILERS AHEAD!

It turns out that not only can you beat Threes!, but when you do so you get a nicely-animated ending. Lovely!

Here's the story of the winning game, in tweets, that culminated with two 6144 giants combining to trigger the on-screen celebration. The high score: a whopping 1,594,458. Dreamland!

A curiously auspicious beginning...we've never seen all 8 color blocks to start before. ð¤ 1/7 pic.twitter.com/GjUh1HSCyp — ThreesPorn (@ThreesPorn) June 20, 2017

A perfectly timed giant leads to a perfectly satisfying combine â¨ 2/7 pic.twitter.com/bSydPEB2Kx — ThreesPorn (@ThreesPorn) June 20, 2017

Alright, axis swap is officially official now but that's okay, we got this, it's still a top 10-20 game for us if we charge our phone ð 3/7 pic.twitter.com/JA4Ja69J23 — ThreesPorn (@ThreesPorn) June 20, 2017

High stakes turning the corner with the exact giant we needed (at this stage bigger is generally better). Related news, our stomachs: ð¤®ð¤® 4/7 pic.twitter.com/w7UFU84flc — ThreesPorn (@ThreesPorn) June 20, 2017

DOES YOUR HEART DROP THE SECOND THE FINAL GIANT POPS IN TOO??



Don't mess up don't mess up don't mess up



OMG ðð­ðð­ð¤©



5/7 pic.twitter.com/JPDDdFxtBs — ThreesPorn (@ThreesPorn) June 20, 2017

Wait why is there a high score screen why is there confetti what is going on this is overwhelming what do I even strive for now ð³ 6/7 pic.twitter.com/EZXPr9VkwC — ThreesPorn (@ThreesPorn) June 20, 2017

Threes! creators Asher Vollmer and Greg Wohlwend expressed their excitement that finally, someone had discovered their secret. Wohlwent took to Twitter to say it took 3.33 years for someone to beat Threes! What a coincidence!

It took 3.33 years for someone (@ThreesPorn) to beat Threes. That's an exact figure. https://t.co/IBos34dK18 — Greg Wohlwend (@aeiowu) June 20, 2017

So there it is. Threes! is done and dusted. I won't be going back to play again. No, sir.