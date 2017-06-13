Eurogamer.net
Gran Turismo Sport gets a new release window

And this one looks like it's final. Plus a gorgeous new trailer.

By Martin Robinson Published

Gran Turismo Sport, Polyphony Digital's long-awaited debut on the PlayStation 4, has had its final release window announced, with the online-focussed driving game coming out this autumn.

Gran Turismo Sport was announced early last year, with an initial release date of last November, though in the time-honoured tradition of the series it was subject to a delay.

Gran Turismo Sport is styled after iRacing with a focus on competitive online racing and the backing of the FIA, motorsport's governing body.

It will feature PS4 Pro support - unsurprisingly, given the series' reputation as a technical showcase for Sony's PlayStation hardware - with 4K60 support. A beta has been running over recent weeks, and I've been fairly impressed with the whole thing.

