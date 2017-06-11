Three-part Life is Strange prequel confirmed

Life is Strange's previously-leaked prequel has been confirmed as a three-part mini-series.

Titled as Before the Storm, it is the work of US-based developer Deck Nine, again, as previously suspected.

Scenes showed story moments set some years before that of the original Life is Strange series, when its main character Max was absent, when Chloe had not yet turned full blue-hair punk, and when missing teen Rachel Amber was still around.

Other characters and familiar locations also recurred. It'll be fascinating to see how this mini-series fits in.

We'll have more on the game this week during E3.