You can get an Xbox Series X for only £360 right now

There's been a £70 discount on the Xbox Series X console over at Amazon for a few days now, likely to match the discount that the PS5 has received since last week.

That's great, but it's gotten even better thanks to a surprise extra £50 discount from Amazon, which has brought the price of the console down to a historically low £360:

To get the extra £50 off, just add the console to your cart and the discount will be applied at the checkout when you're about to pay. You'll need to select an address for delivery before the discount will appear but just double check the price before you click the buy button.

If you want to make some extra savings for your new Xbox library, you can find out where to get discounted Xbox Game Pass membership with our Xbox Game Pass deals page, and make use of the Series X's disc drive by getting some discounted games on our best Xbox deals guide.

