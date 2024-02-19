The PS5 Slim Disc console is now only £409 at Very and Currys

PlayStation 5 Slim disc consoles started receiving big discounts last week, after PlayStation Direct and multiple UK retailers took £60 off the refreshed hardware's price tag.

Now, Very and Currys are the cheapest place to grab a PS5 Slim Disc console as they've knocked off £70, which is the first time it only costs you £409 to get a new PlayStation 5 disc console:

These newer, Slim PS5 consoles have pretty much replaced the original console now as it is harder to get one new at MSRP. The Slim consoles feature around a 30 per cent reduction in total volume, though it will still take up a decent bit of space next to your TV.

Despite the slimmer form-factor, these newer consoles also benefit from slightly greater storage. They actually have a full 1TB of built-in space, rather than the 825GB that the original had. A chunk of that will be used for the default software, but you can easily upgrade it with one of the best PS5 SSDs should you need to.

It's encouraging to see the standalone PlayStation consoles receiving discounts, and you can find more deals on PS5 games and accessories with our best PS5 deals page. If you want to stay up-to-date on the latest PlayStation 5 Console price changes and stock alerts, you can use our PS5 stock tracker page and follow the Jelly Deals Twitter for the latest information.