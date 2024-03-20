Xbox wireless controllers are going cheap in the Amazon Spring sale

During most Amazon sales we see the Xbox wireless controller discounted, and the Amazon Spring Sale is no different.

The best controller for gaming on PC and Xbox is once again discounted, with the standard white version available for just £36.99 in the UK, which is 33 per cent cheaper than its original price and around £10 less than you can usually pick it up for.

If you want a splash of colour to your setup, you can find the Astral Purple, Pulse Red, Shock Blue, Deep Pink, and Electric Volt versions for £39.99 instead.

If you're after something a bit fancier, you can also grab the Gold Shadow Special Edition Xbox wireless controller for £51.99, which is the cheapest that version has been all year:

The Xbox wireless controller remains at the top of Digital Foundry's rankings of the best controllers for PC because it's comfortable in the hands, easy to connect to a windows PC and has responsive triggers and buttons. For as little as £37, you can't go wrong.

