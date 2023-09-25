Xbox Wireless controllers are back down to £40

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

The Xbox controller is the most popular gaming controller around thanks to its upgrades and improvements with each new console generation while maintaining core design elements.

It's the go-to controller for Xbox and PC gamers thanks to the classic design, responsive triggers and wireless connection, and right now you can pick one up for only £40 from Amazon which is the cheapest it's been since March:

As mentioned before, the Xbox Wireless controller remains the best PC controller and is the go-to controller for Xbox users as it comes with the Xbox Series X/S consoles. It's always handy to have an extra controller on hand if you want to play couch co-op or if your main controller's batteries suddenly die.

The use of two AA batteries is the only downside to this controller, which otherwise is great to use thanks to its large and comfortable shape, responsive triggers and tactile buttons. The Wireless controllers have been sitting around £50 and have been good value at that price, and with another £10 off are an even better deal.

