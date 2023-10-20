Xbox takes over the Las Vegas Sphere

Microsoft went all-out on Xbox advertising with its takeover of the Las Vegas Sphere last night.

For anyone unfamiliar with the Sphere, it's a dome-shaped entertainment arena which opened last month. The inside wall has wraparound LED screen, and on the outside there's LED display space used for advertising.

Xbox is the latest company to use the Sphere for advertising, lighting up Las Vegas with its green logo to coincide with TwitchCon.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Newscast: Should you buy the PlayStation 5 Slim?Watch on YouTube

The Sphere displayed shots from numerous games available on Xbox, including Starfield, Forza, and Cyberpunk 2077 (with a short appearance from Keanu Reeves' Johnny Silverhand) before showing the Xbox Series X/S line of consoles. The advert used the 3D effect from the Sphere's display quite well, too.

The Xsphere has arrived #PowerYourDreams pic.twitter.com/gp8sqGf9JF — Jeff Rubenstein (@jeffrubenstein) October 20, 2023 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

The Sphere advert is another part of Xbox's latest marketing campaign called Power Your Dreams. The live-action advert scored by Son Lux, which was nominated at the BAFTAs and Oscars for its work on Everything Everywhere All At Once, is also part of the same campaign.

It was only right to display the power of dreams here #PowerYourDreams #XboxSphere pic.twitter.com/ToXr2o72d4 — Xbox (@Xbox) October 20, 2023 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

We've seen a couple of other game companies get the ball rolling on the Sphere hype. Earlier this month Devolver Digital used it to promote co-op sandbox survival game Wizard With A Gun.

We may have spent all our money to promote Wizard with a Gun on the Las Vegas Sphere so please pre-order it before it launches October 17.



Maybe buy 10 copies. This might have been a mistake. pic.twitter.com/O9yuYP3ZDE — Devolver Digital (@devolverdigital) October 4, 2023 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Meanwhile, Annapurna Interactive made things very meta by putting Cocoon's many orbs onto the Sphere.