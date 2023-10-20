If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Xbox takes over the Las Vegas Sphere

Super marketing ball.

Green Xbox logo lights up a dark night in Las Vegas on the Sphere
Image credit: Aaron Greenberg
News by Liv Ngan Contributor
Published on

Microsoft went all-out on Xbox advertising with its takeover of the Las Vegas Sphere last night.

For anyone unfamiliar with the Sphere, it's a dome-shaped entertainment arena which opened last month. The inside wall has wraparound LED screen, and on the outside there's LED display space used for advertising.

Xbox is the latest company to use the Sphere for advertising, lighting up Las Vegas with its green logo to coincide with TwitchCon.

Newscast: Should you buy the PlayStation 5 Slim?Watch on YouTube

The Sphere displayed shots from numerous games available on Xbox, including Starfield, Forza, and Cyberpunk 2077 (with a short appearance from Keanu Reeves' Johnny Silverhand) before showing the Xbox Series X/S line of consoles. The advert used the 3D effect from the Sphere's display quite well, too.

The Sphere advert is another part of Xbox's latest marketing campaign called Power Your Dreams. The live-action advert scored by Son Lux, which was nominated at the BAFTAs and Oscars for its work on Everything Everywhere All At Once, is also part of the same campaign.

We've seen a couple of other game companies get the ball rolling on the Sphere hype. Earlier this month Devolver Digital used it to promote co-op sandbox survival game Wizard With A Gun.

Meanwhile, Annapurna Interactive made things very meta by putting Cocoon's many orbs onto the Sphere.

About the Author
