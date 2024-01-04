If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Xbox controllers are back to £35 in the Currys New Year sales

Get a new Xbox controller in a new colour for £25 less.

The Astral Purple, Shock Blue and Electric Volt Xbox Wireless controllers side-by-side.
Image credit: Microsoft/Eurogamer
During the Christmas sales Xbox Wireless controllers dropped back down to their lowest price of £35 at various UK retailers.

If you missed out at the end of 2023 on a cheap controller, don't worry because the £25 discount has returned at Currys, with four different colours available for £35:

Xbox Wireless Controller - Astral Purple - £35 (was £60)

Xbox Wireless Controller - Electric Volt - £35 (was £60)

Xbox Wireless Controller - Shock Blue - £35 (was £60)

Xbox Wireless Controller - Pulse Red - £35 (was £60)

As well as being the go-to controller for Xbox users, as a controller is included with every console, the Xbox Wireless controller has long been one of the best controllers for PC too thanks to its unparalleled PC support.

It's easy to connect the controller too, thanks to the Bluetooth or 2.4GHz wireless connectivity or with a USB-C wired connection. The current Xbox controller design feels great in the hands like its predecessors, and has responsive triggers and tactile buttons for an impressive all-round performance.

It's always a good idea to have a spare controller in case your other one runs out of battery mid-game or if you want to play couch co-op with a friend, so now's a great time to pick one up thanks to the £25 discount.

We'll be keeping track of all the best deals throughout 2024 here on Eurogamer, so make sure you're following the Deals topic using the tags down below so you can get notifications when we've shared a new deal.

