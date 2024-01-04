Xbox controllers are back to £35 in the Currys New Year sales

During the Christmas sales Xbox Wireless controllers dropped back down to their lowest price of £35 at various UK retailers.

If you missed out at the end of 2023 on a cheap controller, don't worry because the £25 discount has returned at Currys, with four different colours available for £35:

As well as being the go-to controller for Xbox users, as a controller is included with every console, the Xbox Wireless controller has long been one of the best controllers for PC too thanks to its unparalleled PC support.

It's easy to connect the controller too, thanks to the Bluetooth or 2.4GHz wireless connectivity or with a USB-C wired connection. The current Xbox controller design feels great in the hands like its predecessors, and has responsive triggers and tactile buttons for an impressive all-round performance.

It's always a good idea to have a spare controller in case your other one runs out of battery mid-game or if you want to play couch co-op with a friend, so now's a great time to pick one up thanks to the £25 discount.

