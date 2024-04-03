Wuxia adventure Where Winds Meet gets limited beta test this month

Open world Wuxia game Where Winds Meet is receiving a limited beta test this month for North American players.

The game is from Chinese developer Everstone Studio and follows a wandering swordsman in an experience rooted in Chinese history and Wuxia martial arts.

Players can sign up now for an invite to the beta, which will be the first overseas beta test. It will take place from 19th until 22nd April. Check out the beautiful new trailer below for a fresh look at the game.

Where Winds Meet is heavily inspired by Wuxia, with martial arts used as the basis for open world exploration and puzzle solving, as well as dynamic combat with movesets that mimic animals.

Image credit: Everstone Studio

It's gorgeous too, steeped in tradition, and will include minigames like playing traditional musical instruments, Chinese chess, or a game of Touhu.

Image credit: Everstone Studio

"Recruitment is currently ongoing, and we are excited to embark on this thrilling oriental Wuxia adventure journey with you," said Everstone Studio producer Beralt Lyu. "Your feedback will be crucial to help us in optimising and refining the game, so thank you for your attention and support, and we look forward to meeting you!"

There's no word yet on a release date, so this beta test will offer a key chance to go hands-on.

And while there's no details yet of a European server beta test, signing up for this beta might be worth a try - lag permitting.

I met the developers and played a short section of Where Winds Meet at Gamescom and found its beauty stunning, despite my lack of skill.