Where's our Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League review?

It's a Riddler.

Hello! It's that time again - I promise to keep it brief. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League's servers are now live for early access players here in the UK, but we won't have a review for you here on the site today - or indeed on the game's full launch this coming Friday 2nd February.

This is because its publisher, Warner Bros., is only sending out review code today. As far as we know, this isn't a case of Eurogamer being singled out or otherwise treated differently to the many other sites or channels that plan to review the game. It's just that the publisher has decided to send out code after the game has gone live, rather than in advance - something that happens from time to time, albeit rarely a full 24 hours after it's been playable in some parts of the world.

There are the usual caveats to note here, of course, the most important being that as always, we are absolutely not entitled to early code. How many codes are handed out and when is entirely at the publisher's discretion - it's their game, they can handle access to it how they like. Instead, please just see this is another "PSA" to go along with similar ones we've published in the past in similar situations, such as those for games like No Man's Sky, Watch Dogs 2, Borderlands 3, Cyberpunk 2077 or most recently, Starfield.

We'll do our best to bring you a full review in a timely fashion - in the meantime, you can read Ed's detailed Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League preview, while our news and guides teams will be working as hard as ever to keep you abreast of everything else you might need to know.

