Where to pre-order the 1TB Xbox Series S

During the Xbox Showcase event that took place on 11th June, Xbox chief Phil Spencer announced it will be releasing a new version of the digital-only Xbox Series S console, this time in Black and with 1TB of internal storage, on 1st September .

The updated Series S console will retail at £300/$349, which is a £50/$50 increase on the current Xbox Series S which comes in white with a 512GB internal SSD and a retail price of £250/$299.

The original Series S console is an excellent way to get access to current-gen gaming, especially when it has gone on sale for as low as £200, but its 512GB storage can be filled up quickly and expansion cards can be expensive.

If you were put off by the low storage of the Series S, but are now more interested in a 1TB model, it can currently be pre-ordered in the UK and US from the microsoft store:

It's unclear whether the original 512GB Series S will remain on the shelves, or if Microsoft will eventually phase it out and this 1TB version will replace it.

Extra storage space is always a welcome sight though, especially with so many games now requiring massive amounts of disc space. According to the Microsoft store page Starfield, which had a 45-minute gameplay overview at the end of the showcase, will have a file size of 125GB, which would be over a fifth of a normal Series S's internal storage.

If you already have a Series S and are worried about not having enough space, Western Digital revealed they're making a 500GB and 1TB external storage card for the console, you can find out where to get these here.

There were lots of other exciting things revealed in the Xbox Showcase, including a new limited edition Starfield-themed Xbox Wireless Controller and Headset that you can pre-order right now.

