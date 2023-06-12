Here's how to save 10% on the new WD_Black C50 expansion card for Xbox

With Starfield and many other top titles on their way to Xbox Series X/S this year, expanding your Xbox storage capacity feels like a must if you want to have multiple games on the go, especially if you're already at the annoying stage of deleting games to make room for others on the console's internal storage.

Up until now, Xbox players have had only one officially licensed option to boost their Xbox storage: the Seagate-made expansion cards in sizes 1TB, 512GB and 2TB. Now, Western Digital have released an officially licensed alternative.

The WD_Black C50 looks pretty sleek and is available in two different size options: 500GB and 1TB, which, at full price cost £89.99/$79.99 and £149.99/ $149.99 respectively. While these are similarly priced to Seagate's Xbox expansion cards, you can make the WD_Black C50 slightly cheaper through the process below.

You can save 10 per cent by signing up to Western Digital's newsletter. The company will send a unique discount code to your inbox, which lets you bring the price of the 500GB variant down from to £81/$72 and the 1TB is discounted to £135/$135.

To sweeten the deal, you'll get a 1-Month trial offer of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (new members only). You'll also receive free WD_BLACK RGB t-shirt when you purchase the 1TB version.

The WD_Black C50 expansion card for Xbox lets you access more of your favourite games without the need to transfer back and forth between the console and external hard drive or SSD.

It is also designed to deliver a similar performance to your Xbox Series X/S internal storage, so that you can enjoy seamless gaming sessions. It is also Quick Resume-Compatible, which means you can suspend your current game, play a different game, then come back to the first game right from where you left off.

