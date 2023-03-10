Poll: What do you think of PlayStation 5's new progression tracker?

The latest PS5 system update included some nifty features, such as Discord voice chat and unifying the digital and disc versions of games.

A subtler addition has been stirring up some discussion, however. A new progression tracker has been added to game hubs which shows you what percentage of the game you've played through so far.

The patch notes state that progression is displayed for games with a "maximum number of story activities" - presumably it counts how many of the main story quests you've completed.

While I think it's a stretch to call this a spoiler, I can see how it might ruin the fun for some. Maybe other people can't relate, but sometimes I like playing a game with no idea of when the end of a campaign is in sight. Then afterwards, I can reflect on the pacing. Did the ending feel abrupt, or did the game approach its climax effectively?

I can certainly see the benefits of the tracker though. If you're tight on time, it's nice to know approximately how much more time you can expect to need to finish a game. Having a general ballpark estimation is useful for time management, especially when we're all so busy with our lives (and deciding which games are worth our free time).

The stat is small enough on the game hub that it's easy to miss it, but once you know it's there, you can't help glancing over to it...

What do you think of the new progression stat on PS5? Is it a killjoy, or one of the most helpful tools for adult life? Have your say in the comments!