PS5 update streamlines digital and physical game versions

The latest system update for PlayStation 5 has added a slight change which makes it easier to play the digital version of a game if you own the disc, and vice versa.

Previously, the disc and digital versions of a game were considered separate entities but this has been unified in the latest update.

Now, you can play the digital version of a game installed on your PS5 by inserting the disc, without having to install the disc version. This also works for any digital games other users sharing your PS5 have installed, which you have the disc for.

Vice versa, if you install the disc version of a game and then buy the digital version, you can play the disc version without needing to insert the disc.

It's a small change, but it makes accessing games a lot easier. For games you own physically, if it's on PS Plus you can go ahead and play them without needing to get your disc out. A confusing update to wrap your head around at first, but useful in practice!

The most recent system update for PS5, which rolled out yesterday, also included Discord voice chat integration