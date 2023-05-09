We've made it easier for you to keep up with your favourite games

Hello there! I wanted to flag a new feature on Eurogamer which makes it easier for you to keep up with your favourite games.

If there's a particular game you're interested in that you want to know everything about, or a far-off game you're waiting for news on (Beyond Good & Evil 2, where are you?!), this feature should hopefully prove useful. Even better, you can also use it to follow things other than video games, to see articles on specific topics in video games (like AI, such as Chris Tapsell's recent brilliant long-read), or anything related to a specific developer, or console platform.

Every game that Eurogamer has ever covered is in our database, we think. And yes, you can flag both upcoming games (Starfield!) as well as ones from yesteryear, in case any of those get covered in the future (yes, I'm still hoping for that Skies of Arcadia remake announcement).

If you like, we can email you the next time we publish an article about any games or topics you follow.

It also means you can curate your experience here on Eurogamer a bit more, spend less time searching for the things you love, and more time simply reading about them.

This feature is being rolled out across the Reedpop family of websites so you can, if you so choose, also decide to get updates on games and topics from the likes of Dicebreaker, Rock Paper Shotgun, Popverse, and VG247. There's a couple of upcoming board game projects I have my eye on, so I may hit up Dicebreaker for a deeper dive on some of those...

Hopefully you find the feature helpful and give it a quick go. Next up is a place for this on the site where you get a feed of these articles on games and topics curated by you. Hey, that's one way to never read another Destiny story on Eurogamer again!

Thanks as ever for reading, and let us know how you get on in the comments. Cheers!