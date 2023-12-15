If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Unofficial Link's Awakening PC port put to sleep by Nintendo

Nintendo has issued a takedown notice for the unofficial Link's Awakening's PC port, which started making the rounds earlier this week.

The port, known as Link's Awakening DX HD, was a rather gorgeous remake of the classic Zelda GameBoy title. It featured HD visuals, 120fps scrolling and widescreen support.

As noted by Digital Foundry's John Linneman, it also allowed players to zoom out and take in the entirety of Koholint Island at once.

Nintendo released its own Link's Awakening for the Switch a few years ago.

However, as is often the case with good things, this PC adventure into the world of Link and Marin has come to an end, and the game is no more.

Now, if players try to access the PC port of Link's Awakening on Itch, they will be met with Nintendo's takedown notice from a legal representative.

"It has come to our attention that the following game, [Link's Awakening DX HD], offered on Itch.io infringes and makes unauthorised use of Nintendo's copyrights in The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening video game," this notice reads.

"Please act expeditiously to remove the download and information page for the infringing game. I have a good faith belief that the material is not authorised by the intellectual property owner, its agent, or the law."

This is, of course, not the first time Nintendo has flexed its legal muscle, and it surely won't be the last time either. Earlier this year, Nintendo forced Valve to delist a Wii and GameCube emulator from Steam, stating it violated the company's intellectual property rights.

Additionally, towards the end of 2022, YouTube channel Did You Know Gaming also felt the force of Nintendo's legal team, when it published a video detailing a Final Fantasy Tactics-like game pitched for the DS. After a brief period of availability on the channel, Did You Know Gaming also recieved a takedown notice.

At the time, the channel called the move by Nintendo a "slap in the face for video game history preservation".

