Universal Studios to host a The Last of Us Halloween Horror Nights attraction later this year

Universal Studios Hollywood and Orlando will be hosting a The Last of Us theme park ride, and actors Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson will reprise their roles as Joel and Ellie respectively for it.

The ride will open as part of this year's Halloween Horror Nights at Universal, and will take plenty of inspiration from the original game, rather than HBO's successful TV adadptation.

Speaking to SFX Magazine, Universal Studios show director Lora Sauls discussed The Last of Us director Neil Druckmann's input into the attraction and working with Baker and Johnson.

As reported by GamesRadar, Sauls revealed Druckmann requested the game's Pittsburgh location as the setting for the attraction. "We later found out that that graphic in the Pittsburgh area got so many accolades online," Sauls said. The Pittsburgh chapter of The Last of Us sees Joel and Ellie sneak through a military checkpoint before exploring The Hotel Grand, before finally teaming up with Henry and Sam, though you'll probably remember it more for the approach to the bridge.

Baker and Johnson both recorded dialogue lines for the haunted house as their characters from the game, and Sauls said Universal was "very, very excited" to work with them both.

This isn't the first time a Sony franchise has been used in theme park rides. In November 2022, we learnt of a new ride in construction at Barcelona's PortAventura World which is based on the Uncharted movie adaptation.