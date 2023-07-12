HBO's The Last of Us TV adaptation has been nominated for 24 Emmys

HBO's barnstorming live-action television adaptation of Naughty Dog's The Last of Us is gearing up for what could well be a very successful awards season, with the show now confirmed to have been nominated for a total of 24 Emmys.

The Last of Us is in the running to win Emmy awards across a whole sweep of categories, including best drama series, best directing in a drama series (for Peter Hoar's work on the show's standout third episode Long, Long Time), best writing for a drama series, outstanding production design for a narrative contemporary program, outstanding contemporary costumes for a series, and outstanding casting for a drama series.

And speaking of casting, The Last of Us' talented acting ensemble is also up for a range of awards, with Pedro Pascal nominated for best lead actor in a drama series as Joel and Bella Ramsey nominated for best lead actress in a drama series as Ellie.

Murray Barlett and Nick Offerman are nominated for their work in third episode Long, Long Time.

Murray Barlett and Nick Offerman are nominated under the best guest actor in a drama series category for their portrayals of Frank and Bill in the show's moving third episode; Lamar Johnson (Henry) and Keivonn Montreal Woodard (Sam) are nominated in the same category for their memorable appearance in episode five, Endure and Survive. Additionally, the sterling work of Melanie Lynskey (Kathleen), Storm Reid (Riley), and Anna Torv (Tess) is being recognised with nominations in the best actress in a drama series category.

It's impressive stuff, but The Last of Us will face some stiff competition in this year's Emmys with Succession and The White Lotus having also scooped up some major award nominations at 27 and 23 respectively. As noted by Variety, though, even if The Last of Us doesn't walk away with a single Emmy following the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences' awards ceremony on 9th and 10th September, it's still made history insofar as this is the first time a live-action video game adaptation has been considered for major awards by a Hollywood body.

The Last of Us does, of course, sit atop of swelling mountain of live-action video game adaptations, which so far include the non-award-nominated likes of Netflix's The Witcher and Paramount+'s Halo series. Next up for a crack at success is Peacock's Anthony-Mackie-starring take on Twisted Metal, which launches in the US later this month.