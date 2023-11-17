Unity 6 engine will launch next year with expansion of "responsibly sourced" AI tools

Unity has announced the next version of its engine will launch in 2024 and expand on its "responsibly sourced" AI tools.

Unity 6, as announced at yesterday's Unite event, will feature performance improvements, accelerated multiplayer game development, and an expansion of the Muse suite of AI tools that's now in early access, reports GamesIndustry.biz.

Marc Whitten, president and general manager of Unity Create (the team responsible for the engine), also stated the company is "doubling down on the areas that our creators care about the most, specifically the engine", following a fallout with developers over its controversial Runtime Fee policy.

"We are here to listen and understand our community's challenges and provide solutions that help," he said.

The first three features of Muse are Muse Chat to help developers find resources across Unity; Muse Sprite to generate 2D sprites; and Muse Texture to create textures for 2D or 3D games. Further tools are on the way, like Muse Animate, Muse Behaviour, and Muse Sketch.

Whitten insists the tools have been "trained entirely on data and images that Unity owns or has licensed" to avoid copyright issues.

"We are focused on managing our development of AI capabilities in a transparent and responsible manner," he said. "Our approach is to think through how we can deliver tools that are easy for creators to use, responsibly sourced, and with output that creators can feel confident in using in their projects."

Whitten also stressed these tools are optional.

"Just like our other tools, we expect to embed our AI tools in the Unity workflow so it's there when you need it if a developer chooses to [use] AI in their workflow," he said.

He later added: "We are building AI tools to help creators when they are stuck or want more iterations and give them more tools they can use - if they choose.

"Our goal is to keep the creator in control and in the centre of creativity. Just like our other tools like Speedtree, which uses procedural generation to build plants and vegetation, we expect Unity Muse to be another tool in an artist or developer's toolbelt."

The use of AI has proven controversial but increasingly widespread. At GDC earlier this year, Eurogamer's Chris Tapsell spoke to a number of developers whose response was reverence and rage. Actors in the UK are also concerned about the rise of AI-driven deepfake mods.

More recently, Microsoft has partnered with Inworld to offer its studios a range of AI tools, while Sony acquired UK AI company iSize to boost video delivery.