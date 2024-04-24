Two N64 racing games join Nintendo Switch Online today

Nintendo's Switch Online service has today received two additions to its N64 catalogue.

Extreme-G and Iggy's Reckin' Balls are both racing games originally released for Nintendo's 64-bit console, now available for Expansion Pack subscribers.

Extreme-G is a high speed futuristic racer released in 1997. With its original trance soundtrack and various weapons, it was the N64's answer to PlayStation's WipEout series. This Switch version has local and online multiplayer.

Though generally well-received at the time, it was ultimately superseded by Nintendo's F-Zero 64, which was released a year later.

It was followed by a sequel in 1998 and two further games released across GameCube and PlayStation 2.

Iggy's Reckin' Balls was a more bizarre platform-racer, with ball-shaped characters racing around vertical courses. It received a more mixed response at the time.

Both games were published by Acclaim, which released a number of games during this period including the Turok series. Sadly the company went bankrupt in 2004 following poor sales.

Three SNES games also joined the subscription earlier this month: Wreckin Crew '98, Amazing Hebereke, and Super R-Type.

