Three SNES games join Nintendo Switch Online today

Three more SNES games have been added to the Nintendo Switch Online catalogue today, including early Mario title Wrecking Crew '98.

In Japan, a different selection of titles have been made available, meanwhile - including Marvelous: Mōhitotsu no Takarajima, the first game directed by the now-legendary Zelda producer Eiji Aonuma.

Here are all three SNES games now available via Nintendo Switch Online:

Wrecking Crew '98 (SNES)

Amazing Hebereke (SNES)

Super R-Type (SNES)

Japanese Nintendo Switch subscribers also receive:

Marvelous: Mōhitotsu no Takarajima

Battletoads in Battlemaniacs (already available outside Japan)

Released, unsurprisingly, in 1998, Wrecking Crew '98 is an action puzzler previously only available in Japan. You play as Mario in a game that clearly inspired Disney film Wreck it Ralph, smashing through walls as fast as you can.

Amazing Hebereke is an arena-style brawler - think a 2D Gang Beasts - developed by Sunsoft and originally released in 1994. There's a single-player mode or multiplayer for up to four people. Finally, there's 1991 classic Super R-Type, the spaceship-based side-scrolling shooter where you blast aliens.

For a full list of everything available on Nintendo's subscription service, head over to our Nintendo Switch Online guide.