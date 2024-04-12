Three SNES games join Nintendo Switch Online today
While Japan gets different line-up.
Three more SNES games have been added to the Nintendo Switch Online catalogue today, including early Mario title Wrecking Crew '98.
In Japan, a different selection of titles have been made available, meanwhile - including Marvelous: Mōhitotsu no Takarajima, the first game directed by the now-legendary Zelda producer Eiji Aonuma.
Here are all three SNES games now available via Nintendo Switch Online:
- Wrecking Crew '98 (SNES)
- Amazing Hebereke (SNES)
- Super R-Type (SNES)
Japanese Nintendo Switch subscribers also receive:
- Marvelous: Mōhitotsu no Takarajima
- Battletoads in Battlemaniacs (already available outside Japan)
Released, unsurprisingly, in 1998, Wrecking Crew '98 is an action puzzler previously only available in Japan. You play as Mario in a game that clearly inspired Disney film Wreck it Ralph, smashing through walls as fast as you can.
Amazing Hebereke is an arena-style brawler - think a 2D Gang Beasts - developed by Sunsoft and originally released in 1994. There's a single-player mode or multiplayer for up to four people. Finally, there's 1991 classic Super R-Type, the spaceship-based side-scrolling shooter where you blast aliens.
For a full list of everything available on Nintendo's subscription service, head over to our Nintendo Switch Online guide.