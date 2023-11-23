Killer Instinct getting a new Anniversary Edition, as base game goes free-to-play

Killer Instinct is getting a new Anniversary Edition, as the base game is set to become free-to-play on all platforms.

The news was announced by developer Iron Galaxy, as part of the game's 10th anniversary celebrations.

The Anniversary Edition will be available for Xbox consoles and PC, and cost $29.99. It will include all of the game's 29 Fighters, as well as all Premium Content such as the VIP Double XP Booster, holiday accessories, and "more".

The developer has said it will be retiring its Killer Instinct Definitive Edition with this anniversary release. If you are a Definitive Edition owner, fear not, as you will be upgraded to the Anniversary Edition at no extra cost. The current purchase-only Steam version of Killer Instinct will also be be replaced by Killer Instinct Anniversary Edition. As with the Definitive Edition, all purchased Steam versions of Killer Instinct will be upgraded to the Anniversary Edition for free.

There will be a few changes to the Killer Instinct when this version of the game is released. Iron Galaxy stated it will be removing the following Mature-rated content from its Anniversary Edition (although it will still be available to download if you already have the Definitive Edition, even once this version of the game has been retired):

Definitive Edition App (featuring developer interviews, concept art, Killer Cuts soundtrack)

Xbox KI Classic 1 & 2

"We are also retiring all a la carte purchasing of individual Fighters and various Editions," Iron Galaxy shared. "Remember: Anything you've previously purchased will remain in your library, and you will still have access to it."

Image credit: Iron Galaxy

The base game, meanwhile, will be free to play on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC. It will feature one free weekly rotating fighter, as well as single-player, local, and ranked modes.

For more on this Anniversary Edition, Iron Galaxy has released patch notes for the upcoming version (which, at the time of writing, does not have a set release date). These notes include various nerfs and buffs to the many fighters, so be sure to check them out here.