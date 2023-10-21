If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Twitch rejected its own CEO's secret Partner application

"Need to keep at it and hopefully get there one day."

Twitch CEO Dan Clancy at TwitchCon Paris
Image credit: Twitch
Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on

It's so hard to secure a Twitch partnership these days that even its own CEO had their application rejected.

Twitch CEO Daniel Clancy announced on Twitter/X earlier today that he decided to apply to the Partner Program, but kept the application under wraps to see what would happen.

"For anyone that got denied being a Partner from Twitch, don't feel so bad," Clancy said. "Just got my Partner application denied. Did not tell anyone I was applying.

"Need to keep at it and hopefully get there one day."

The tweet included a screenshot of his rejection email, which acknowledged that whilst hitting the Path to Partner Achievement was "a great milestone to reach", the livestream company was unable to offer its own CEO a partnership "at this time".

"Evaluating your channel, it looks like your recent viewership has been fluctuating significantly, and we are looking for consistency rather than occasional spikes in viewership," the email said (thanks, GameRant).

"You should aim to consistently average 75 viewers per stream, not including any viewership from hosts, raids, front page, or embeds."

It did, however, insist that rejection does not prejudice your chances of securing a partnership in the future, and urged streamer "DJClancy" to apply again in the future, albeit only if Daniel continued "producing great content and growing [their] community [...] [to be] more consistent".

2023 has been a difficult year for Twitch, with several new features misfiring and layoffs back in March and then again earlier this month.

Twitch director of community marketing and production Mary Kish admitted to Eurogamer earlier this year that the company is in a "trust-building period right now".

